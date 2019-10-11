Jane Fonda Arrested At Climate Change Rally On The Steps Of US Capitol

Jane Fonda was arrested on October 11 at a climate change rally she held on the steps of the United States Capitol Building. The 81-year-old launched the first “Fire Drill Friday” civil disobedience event to urge action on climate change. The Grace and Frankie star plans to hold the events every Friday for the next four months.
White House & Election Security reporter Mike Valerio shared a video of Jane’s arrest. He wrote, “@Janefonda is the THIRD arrest here at the US Capitol… The moment it happened…”
In the clip, the Book Club star and a small group were seen protesting on the steps of the government building when Capitol police arrived and engaged them. Jane was wearing a bright red, long coat and her fellow protesters cheered as an officer led her away in handcuffs.
According to a statement Jane released before her arrest, the “Fire Drill Friday” protests will occur every week until “at least” mid-January and will welcome “celebrities, scientists, economists and people from impacted communities who will speak and some of whom will invite arrest.” She will also livestream teach-ins on Thursday nights.
2 of 7
Jane told the LA Times
in a new interview that she was inspired by September’s Climate Strike.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
The worldwide protest saw 7.6 million people around the world come out against global warming, most of them young adults. Jane also mentioned Greta Thunberg’s work as a motivating force.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“Look what the students did. We don’t want to just go silent. ... They still have the torch, but the grandmas are taking it now and continuing it right up until the key thing, which is next November,” Jane said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
She revealed that she originally asked for a whole year off from her Netflix show Grace and Frankie so she could protest in Washington, but the streaming service told her she could only have four months. She promised to return to D.C. to protest when shooting for the last season ends.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
Jane told the Times that her Grace and Frankie costars Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterston both plan on joining her — and that she intends to ask Martin Sheen to show up, too.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
The legendary actress has a long history of activism. In the 1970s, she was an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jane’s group is advocating for a Green New Deal, indigenous land rights, environmental justice, protection of biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.
Jane told the LA Times
in a new interview that she was inspired by September’s Climate Strike.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The worldwide protest saw 7.6 million people around the world come out against global warming, most of them young adults. Jane also mentioned Greta Thunberg’s work as a motivating force.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Look what the students did. We don’t want to just go silent. ... They still have the torch, but the grandmas are taking it now and continuing it right up until the key thing, which is next November,” Jane said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She revealed that she originally asked for a whole year off from her Netflix show Grace and Frankie so she could protest in Washington, but the streaming service told her she could only have four months. She promised to return to D.C. to protest when shooting for the last season ends.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Jane told the Times that her Grace and Frankie costars Lily Tomlin and Sam Waterston both plan on joining her — and that she intends to ask Martin Sheen to show up, too.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The legendary actress has a long history of activism. In the 1970s, she was an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War.
Photo credit: INSTARImages