Jane Fonda Arrested At Climate Change Rally On The Steps Of US Capitol

Jane Fonda was arrested on October 11 at a climate change rally she held on the steps of the United States Capitol Building. The 81-year-old launched the first “Fire Drill Friday” civil disobedience event to urge action on climate change. The Grace and Frankie star plans to hold the events every Friday for the next four months.

White House & Election Security reporter Mike Valerio shared a video of Jane’s arrest. He wrote, “@Janefonda is the THIRD arrest here at the US Capitol… The moment it happened…”

In the clip, the Book Club star and a small group were seen protesting on the steps of the government building when Capitol police arrived and engaged them. Jane was wearing a bright red, long coat and her fellow protesters cheered as an officer led her away in handcuffs.

According to a statement Jane released before her arrest, the “Fire Drill Friday” protests will occur every week until “at least” mid-January and will welcome “celebrities, scientists, economists and people from impacted communities who will speak and some of whom will invite arrest.” She will also livestream teach-ins on Thursday nights.