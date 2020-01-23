Star Magazine logo

Kim Kardashian

Cameras Rolling

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Season 18: Photos

The sisters were all glammed up for their shopping trip.

By

Kim Kardashian

Credit: MEGA

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were spotted out and about in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday, January 22, as they filmed Keeping Up with The Kardashians season 18. The sisters were all dressed up for their shopping trip.

On Instagram, Khloe, 35, called herself a “denim doll,” which was an accurate description of her outfit. She wore jeans from her Good American denim line. She paired them with a matching denim crop top and a long denim jacket.

The mom of one finished the look with snakeskin Louboutin heels and big hoop earrings. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in the driver’s seat of her Rolls Royce.

Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore skin tight brown, boot cut pants with a burgundy turtleneck. She wore her hair in a long braid down her back.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Season 18: Photos
While Kim and Khloe were on their shopping excursion, their sisters Kourtney and Kylie Jenner were in Orlando on a trip with their kids to Disney World.

Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kylie and her ex Travis Scott brought baby Stormi, who turns 2 on February 1, to the happiest place on earth together. Also with the group were Kourtney’s kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — Kim’s daughter North, 6, and grandma Kris Jenner.

Photo credit: MEGA

It’s not clear if they were filming for the show during their trip to the theme park.

Photo credit: MEGA

As Star readers know, Kourtney said in 2019 that she’s taking a huge step back from filming KUWTK. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” the Poosh founder said, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Kourtney explained that season 18 would be the first that she was noticeably offscreen for.

Photo credit: MEGA

Khloe said at the time, “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

Photo credit: MEGA

During season 17, Kourtney and Kim frequently got into blowout fights that stunned fans. Kourtney also went at it with Khloe during a dramatic trip to Miami.

Photo credit: MEGA

