Kim & Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Season 18: Photos

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were spotted out and about in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday, January 22, as they filmed Keeping Up with The Kardashians season 18. The sisters were all dressed up for their shopping trip.
On Instagram, Khloe, 35, called herself a “denim doll,” which was an accurate description of her outfit. She wore jeans from her Good American denim line. She paired them with a matching denim crop top and a long denim jacket.
The mom of one finished the look with snakeskin Louboutin heels and big hoop earrings. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in the driver’s seat of her Rolls Royce.
Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore skin tight brown, boot cut pants with a burgundy turtleneck. She wore her hair in a long braid down her back.
While Kim and Khloe were on their shopping excursion, their sisters Kourtney
and Kylie Jenner
were in Orlando on a trip with their kids to Disney World.
Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
It’s not clear if they were filming for the show during their trip to the theme park.
Photo credit: MEGA
Kourtney explained that season 18 would be the first that she was noticeably offscreen for.
Photo credit: MEGA
Khloe said at the time, “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”
Photo credit: MEGA
