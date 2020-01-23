Kim & Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Season 18: Photos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were spotted out and about in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday, January 22, as they filmed Keeping Up with The Kardashians season 18. The sisters were all dressed up for their shopping trip.

On Instagram, Khloe, 35, called herself a “denim doll,” which was an accurate description of her outfit. She wore jeans from her Good American denim line. She paired them with a matching denim crop top and a long denim jacket.

The mom of one finished the look with snakeskin Louboutin heels and big hoop earrings. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself in the driver’s seat of her Rolls Royce.

Meanwhile Kim, 39, wore skin tight brown, boot cut pants with a burgundy turtleneck. She wore her hair in a long braid down her back.