Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sparklingly Dress

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
looks SO GOOD in her most recent picture she posted to Instagram.
Her burgeoning baby bump looked like a miniature disco ball underneath her sparkling skintight dress.
The mommy-to-be completed the look with a pop of color, opting for turquoise blue eye shadow, which perfectly matched her chandelier dangling earrings.
The 33-year-old of course wore her blonde hair up in a high bun to show off the eye-catching accessories that hung from her ears.
As fans know, Khloe and Tristan Thompson
are rumored to be expecting a baby boy
at the end of the month.
