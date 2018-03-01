STAR Pays for Scoops!

YASSS

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sparklingly Dress

The reality star is currently 8 months pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sparklingly Dress
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian looks SO GOOD in her most recent picture she posted to Instagram.
The reality star is now eight months pregnant and she has been carrying pretty small up until now.
Her burgeoning baby bump looked like a miniature disco ball underneath her sparkling skintight dress.
The mommy-to-be completed the look with a pop of color, opting for turquoise blue eye shadow, which perfectly matched her chandelier dangling earrings.
The 33-year-old of course wore her blonde hair up in a high bun to show off the eye-catching accessories that hung from her ears.
As fans know, Khloe and Tristan Thompson are rumored to be expecting a baby boy at the end of the month.
The Keeping up with the Kardashian star is currently on vacation with her sisters Kim and Kourtney in Tokyo, Japan.
