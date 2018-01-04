Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Says Son Will Be Named After His Father

Khloe Kardashian made her first talk show appearance since announcing that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The reality star stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about baby names, wedding plans and more.
“Do you need help naming the baby?” Ellen asked Khloe.
To which the mommy-to-be answered: “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”
However, she does know that if she has a girl she wants the first name to begin with the letter “K” like her and her famous sisters or “T”, for the father-to-be’s first name Tristan.
As fans know, the gender reveal will happen on Keeping up with the Kardashians, which returns this Sunday, but sources have already previously confirmed that the Revenge Body star is having a boy, which basically confirmed for fans the baby’s future name will be—Tristan Jr.
