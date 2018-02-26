Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Take Tokyo!

Kim, Kourtney and and Khloe Kardashian have landed in Tokyo in true Japanese Fashion with Kim rocking pink hair on Monday.

The reality star stunned in a causal fit rocking sweats, snakeskin boots and an oversized coat from her husband Kanye West’s fashion line.

Her sister Kourtney was sporty chic in Faith Connexion X Kappa Side panel track pants and a matching long sleeve T-shirt.

Pregnant Khloe went for an all black look, which she paired with Yeezy sneakers and a brown trench coat. Photo credit: Getty Images

The mother-to-be styled her hair in two braids and completed the look with a pair of wide-framed sunglasses.