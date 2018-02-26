Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Take Tokyo!

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
The reality star stunned in a causal fit rocking sweats, snakeskin boots and an oversized coat from her husband Kanye West’s fashion line.
Her sister Kourtney was sporty chic in Faith Connexion X Kappa Side panel track pants and a matching long sleeve T-shirt.
Pregnant Khloe went for an all black look, which she paired with Yeezy sneakers and a brown trench coat.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The mother-to-be styled her hair in two braids and completed the look with a pair of wide-framed sunglasses.
The trio seemed to spend a while at the airport with Kim’s ear glued to her cellphone.
