Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Take Tokyo!

The KKW beauty founder showed off her new pink hair.

Credit: Getty Images

1 of 6
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have landed in Tokyo in true Japanese Fashion with Kim rocking pink hair on Monday.
The reality star stunned in a causal fit rocking sweats, snakeskin boots and an oversized coat from her husband Kanye West’s fashion line.
Her sister Kourtney was sporty chic in Faith Connexion X Kappa Side panel track pants and a matching long sleeve T-shirt.
Pregnant Khloe went for an all black look, which she paired with Yeezy sneakers and a brown trench coat.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The mother-to-be styled her hair in two braids and completed the look with a pair of wide-framed sunglasses.
The trio seemed to spend a while at the airport with Kim’s ear glued to her cellphone.
