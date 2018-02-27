Khloe Kardashian Is ‘8 Months Bumpin’ In Tokyo With Kim & Kourtney

The 33-year-old arrived in the world’s most populous metropolis alongside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Monday sporting two French braids and wearing a long camel colored coat over an all black ensemble complete with Yeezy sneakers.
On the most recent episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians Khloe opened up about her struggles with low progesterone levels in her first trimester and the painful side effects she experienced due to the hormone supplement pills she was advised to take.
On Instagram Khloe kicked off her travel log with a picture of her personalized matching luggage set and a boomerang clip where she confirmed she was “8 months baby bumpin.”
