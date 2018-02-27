STAR Pays for Scoops!

Last Hoorah!

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘8 Months Bumpin’ In Tokyo With Kim & Kourtney

The reality star enjoys a final getaway before she is due to welcome her first child.

It seems like just the other day that Khloe Kardashian confirmed she was expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and now the couple is preparing to welcome their little bundle of joy next month!
But before the highly anticipated arrival of their rumored baby boy the mommy-to-be and her famous sisters are in Tokyo, Japan for one last hoorah.
The 33-year-old arrived in the world’s most populous metropolis alongside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Monday sporting two French braids and wearing a long camel colored coat over an all black ensemble complete with Yeezy sneakers.
On Instagram Khloe kicked off her travel log with a picture of her personalized matching luggage set and a boomerang clip where she confirmed she was “8 months baby bumpin.”
On the most recent episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians Khloe opened up about her struggles with low progesterone levels in her first trimester and the painful side effects she experienced due to the hormone supplement pills she was advised to take.
She also revealed that she plans to give birth in Cleveland Ohio, where her NBA boyfriend plays for the Cavaliers.
