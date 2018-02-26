Khloe Kardashian Nearly Bedridden Amid Painful Pregnancy

“There’s a lot of complications. A lot of things could happen. I could’ve had a potential to miscarry. As soon as I get to my second trimester, I will have such relief, and that’s all I’m waiting for.”
”There’s nothing I can do about the article. It’s out, but I’m not going to confirm it yet. Because I’m still waiting to be in a safe spot and that’s my choice to do that. That’s my decision, at least I would think.”
On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, pregnant Khloe Kardashian opens up about the challenges she faced in her first trimester.
The mother-to-be reveals that she has been taking progesterone pills to increase her hormone levels but the side effects were “torture.”
“Literally I like can’t walk,” she tells Kourtney and Kim.
“This is not fun,” The 33-year-old says of the pills which she inserted vaginally at least twice day. "I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk.”
Later in the episode when the reality star visits her doctor where she was told that taking the pills “saved her pregnancy.”
“This is one example why you don’t announce early,” Khloé tells the camera.
“You don’t want everyone to find out via the Internet,” she tells Kim of reports of her pregnancy surfacing. “You want to tell people yourself. People take all of that away from you.”
”There’s nothing I can do about the article. It’s out, but I’m not going to confirm it yet. Because I’m still waiting to be in a safe spot and that’s my choice to do that. That’s my decision, at least I would think.”