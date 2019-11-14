Jessica Simpson Shares Family’s Terrifying Health Crisis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson told Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 13, about a terrifying health crisis that shook her family for over a week. She posted a photo of herself on the couch with daughter Maxwell, 7, both of them in pajamas and under the blankets.

She explained in the caption, “It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off.” The “With You” singer didn’t share which family members were affected, but presumably the illness wrecked the whole squad. She and husband Eric Johnson also have son Ace, 6, and baby Birdie, 7 months.

The former reality star continued, “Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep 😴🙏🏼.”

“Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now,” she added.

Friends gave their support in the comments. “Oh no!! Sorry for you guys! ❤️,” January Jones wrote. “Yikes! Glad to hear they are on the mend!” a follower added.