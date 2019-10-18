Jessica Simpson Labels 6-Year-Old Son A ‘Future Heartthrob’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson sees a line of broken hearts in son Ace Knute’s future. The mom shared a photo of her 6-year-old son on Instagram on October 17 and wrote in the caption, “This kid is a future heartthrob 💚😍 #ACEKNUTE.”

In the photo, Ace smiled for his mom’s camera while eating a piece of cheese pizza. He wore a red polo shirt and his blonde hair flew every which way.

Jessica’s hair stylist, Riawna Capri, commented, “Gunna Totally be my type. 😍 For sure.”

The fashion designer’s fans flooded the comments, pointing out how much Ace resembles his famous mom. “He is a little you !!!” one wrote. Another person added, “He has your eyes!!!”

“What a cutie!!! Great mixture of mom and dad!!!” a third person wrote. Jessica is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. They also have daughters Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, who turned 7 months old on October 19.