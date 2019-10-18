Jessica Simpson Labels 6-Year-Old Son A ‘Future Heartthrob’

Jessica Simpson sees a line of broken hearts in son Ace Knute’s future. The mom shared a photo of her 6-year-old son on Instagram on October 17 and wrote in the caption, “This kid is a future heartthrob 💚😍 #ACEKNUTE.”
In the photo, Ace smiled for his mom’s camera while eating a piece of cheese pizza. He wore a red polo shirt and his blonde hair flew every which way.
Jessica’s hair stylist, Riawna Capri, commented, “Gunna Totally be my type. 😍 For sure.”
The fashion designer’s fans flooded the comments, pointing out how much Ace resembles his famous mom. “He is a little you !!!” one wrote. Another person added, “He has your eyes!!!”
“What a cutie!!! Great mixture of mom and dad!!!” a third person wrote. Jessica is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. They also have daughters Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, who turned 7 months old on October 19.
“My dimple double,” she wrote in the caption.
On October 8, she shared a selfie with daughter Maxie where they both stuck out their tongues. “She’s got her momma’s tongue 😂,” one fan joked.
She wrote on Instagram in September, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜).”
The “With You” singer continued, “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”
Her first business trip since Birdie was born was an emotional affair for the mom. She went to New York City for a meeting with Macy’s about her eponymous fashion line before jetting south to Florida.
While she was gone, husband Eric, 40, shared an adorable video of the kids in the pool, reminding their mom how much they love her. Jessica posted it with crying emojis, clearly missing her kids.
What do you think of Jessica calling her son a “heartthrob”? Sound off in the comments!
