Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Jessica Simpson

Adorable

Jessica Simpson Labels 6-Year-Old Son A ‘Future Heartthrob’

The fashion designer is a very proud mom.

By ,

Jessica Simpson

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 9

Jessica Simpson sees a line of broken hearts in son Ace Knute’s future. The mom shared a photo of her 6-year-old son on Instagram on October 17 and wrote in the caption, “This kid is a future heartthrob 💚😍 #ACEKNUTE.”

In the photo, Ace smiled for his mom’s camera while eating a piece of cheese pizza. He wore a red polo shirt and his blonde hair flew every which way.

Jessica’s hair stylist, Riawna Capri, commented, “Gunna Totally be my type. 😍 For sure.”

The fashion designer’s fans flooded the comments, pointing out how much Ace resembles his famous mom. “He is a little you !!!” one wrote. Another person added, “He has your eyes!!!”

“What a cutie!!! Great mixture of mom and dad!!!” a third person wrote. Jessica is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. They also have daughters Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, who turned 7 months old on October 19.

Jessica Simpson Labels 6-Year-Old Son A ‘Future Heartthrob’
1 of 9
Close gallery
Ace isn’t the only one of his siblings that resembles his mama. On October 16, Jessica shared a photo with Birdie where they were both smiled for the camera.
“My dimple double,” she wrote in the caption.
On October 8, she shared a selfie with daughter Maxie where they both stuck out their tongues. “She’s got her momma’s tongue 😂,” one fan joked.
Jessica, who’s currently working on a memoir, recently revealed that she lost 100 pounds in the first six months after giving birth to Birdie in March.
She wrote on Instagram in September, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜).”
The “With You” singer continued, “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”
Her first business trip since Birdie was born was an emotional affair for the mom. She went to New York City for a meeting with Macy’s about her eponymous fashion line before jetting south to Florida.

Photo credit: MEGA

While she was gone, husband Eric, 40, shared an adorable video of the kids in the pool, reminding their mom how much they love her. Jessica posted it with crying emojis, clearly missing her kids.
What do you think of Jessica calling her son a “heartthrob”? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE