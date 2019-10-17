Jessica Simpson Posts Incredible Lookalike Photo With Baby Birdie!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson shared an incredible photo of baby Birdie, 6 months, on October 16 where the little one looked just like mom! “My dimple double,” Jessica, 39, wrote in the caption.

In the black and white photo, Jessica and her daughter both smiled for the camera, showing off their perfectly matching dimples!

“She’s a beauty!!” one fan wrote. “Omg this is the cutest pic yet,” another added.

“Omg. Her dimples. Just like momma,” one follower wrote. “Twinsies,” a fan commented.

The “With You” singer loves sharing photos of her baby girl on Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared an adorable pic with Birdie and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, 7.

The trio of girls were celebrating Jessica’s return from her first business trip since she gave birth to Birdie in March. “Nothing makes me happier than coming home to this 💚,” Jessica wrote at the time. She had been visiting New York City, where she took meetings for her eponymous fashion line.