Jessica Simpson Posts Incredible Lookalike Photo With Baby Birdie!

Jessica Simpson shared an incredible photo of baby Birdie, 6 months, on October 16 where the little one looked just like mom! “My dimple double,” Jessica, 39, wrote in the caption.
In the black and white photo, Jessica and her daughter both smiled for the camera, showing off their perfectly matching dimples!
“She’s a beauty!!” one fan wrote. “Omg this is the cutest pic yet,” another added.
“Omg. Her dimples. Just like momma,” one follower wrote. “Twinsies,” a fan commented.
The “With You” singer loves sharing photos of her baby girl on Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared an adorable pic with Birdie and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, 7.
The trio of girls were celebrating Jessica’s return from her first business trip since she gave birth to Birdie in March. “Nothing makes me happier than coming home to this 💚,” Jessica wrote at the time. She had been visiting New York City, where she took meetings for her eponymous fashion line.
She posted a photo of herself outside Macy’s and wrote, “I am feeling very blessed and inspired getting to shop and work at the same time with @macys.”
She also jetted down to Florida to do a quick appearance on HSN before heading back home to her kids and husband Eric Johnson
. In addition to Maxie and Birdie, the couple also has son Ace
, 6.
She wrote at the time, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜).”
The former reality star continued, “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”
While most of Jessica’s fans are very supportive in her comments, she’s also had some serious trolls who love to mom-shame her
for her parenting choices.
