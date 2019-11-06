Jessica Simpson Posts Makeup-Free Photo With 7-Month-Old Baby Birdie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a peek into life with baby Birdie, 7 months. On November 6, the mom shared an adorable photo with her youngest daughter where she wasn’t wearing any makeup.

The 39-year-old fashion designer wrote in the caption, “Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family 💚 #BIRDIEMAE.” Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also have daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.

In the cute snapshot, Jessica and Birdie both smiled for the camera as the mom cradled her happy baby in her arms.

Fans have been quick to point out how much mom and baby look alike. “My dimple double,” Jessica wrote under a photo she posted of them in October. “Just like momma,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Twinsies.”

The “With You” singer often uses social media to give fans a look at life with her three kids. She recently revealed that her two older children are getting into music when she posted a picture of them rocking out on the guitar.