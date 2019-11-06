Jessica Simpson Posts Makeup-Free Photo With 7-Month-Old Baby Birdie

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a peek into life with baby Birdie, 7 months. On November 6, the mom shared an adorable photo with her youngest daughter where she wasn’t wearing any makeup.
The 39-year-old fashion designer wrote in the caption, “Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family 💚 #BIRDIEMAE.” Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also have daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.
In the cute snapshot, Jessica and Birdie both smiled for the camera as the mom cradled her happy baby in her arms.
Fans have been quick to point out how much mom and baby look alike. “My dimple double,” Jessica wrote under a photo she posted of them in October. “Just like momma,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Twinsies.”
The “With You” singer often uses social media to give fans a look at life with her three kids. She recently revealed that her two older children are getting into music when she posted a picture of them rocking out on the guitar.
“So proud to feel like myself again,” she wrote when she announced the news. She claimed that, by the end of her pregnancy, she weighed 240 pounds.
But sharing so much of her private life comes at a cost. Jessica has had to deal with a lot of mom-shaming over her parenting choices.
The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer is currently working on a memoir
. In the book, she’ll talk about her first marriage to Nick Lachey
, their shocking split, finding love again with Eric and raising their three kids.
The book will be released in February 2020.
What do you think of Jessica’s makeup-free selfie with her daughter? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
