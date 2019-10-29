Star Magazine logo

Jessica Simpson and kids

Runs In The Family

Are Jessica Simpson’s Kids Following Her Footsteps Into Music?

The star hinted the rock star life might be waiting for them.

Jessica Simpson and kids

Credit: INSTARImages

It looks like Jessica Simpson’s kids might follow in their mom’s footsteps and start music careers of their own! The “With You” singer posted a photo of her two eldest kids — Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6 — rocking out with a pair of guitars, getting ready for future careers in the spotlight!

In the pic Jessica, 39, shared on October 29, Maxie and Ace stood on chairs. Maxie posed with one hand on her hip with a huge guitar in her hand. She gave her best rock star pose.

Meanwhile, Ace was strumming away on a small, turquoise guitar. Jessica wrote in the caption, “School of Rock” with a guitar emoji.

The former reality star got her start in the church choir and signed her recording contract with Columbia Records when she was 13 years old. Her debut album, Sweet Kisses, was released in 1999. Her first single, “I Wanna Love You Forever,” climbed to number three on the Billboard chart.

All in all, the “Public Affair” singer released seven albums, including two Christmas albums.
Jessica’s last album came out in 2010 and she’s since pivoted to focus primarily on her fashion line.

Photo credit: Ron Sachs/Shutterstock

Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, also had a music career. She released three albums as a solo artist. Last year, she and husband Evan Ross, released a self-titled EP, Ashlee + Evan.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

If the kids don’t follow in Jessica and Aunt Ashlee’s footsteps, they might take a page from their dad Eric Johnson’s book. The 40-year-old is a retired NFL player. He and Jessica also share daughter Birdie, 7 months.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Jessica and Eric’s kids have shown off their athletic sides. During a recent trip to Hawaii, Maxie and Ace took surfing lessons.
Fans were also super impressed with Ace’s golf game when Jessica posted a video of him on the driving range. “Already borrowing his dad’s clubs,” she wrote at the time.
Her son also celebrated his birthday with a Los Angeles Lakers-themed party.
Last month, Jessica used Instagram to tell fans that she’d lost 100 pounds since giving birth to baby Birdie six months earlier. At the time, she said she was “so proud to feel like myself again.”
What do you think of Jessica getting her kids involved in music? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

