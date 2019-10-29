Are Jessica Simpson’s Kids Following Her Footsteps Into Music?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Jessica Simpson’s kids might follow in their mom’s footsteps and start music careers of their own! The “With You” singer posted a photo of her two eldest kids — Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6 — rocking out with a pair of guitars, getting ready for future careers in the spotlight!

In the pic Jessica, 39, shared on October 29, Maxie and Ace stood on chairs. Maxie posed with one hand on her hip with a huge guitar in her hand. She gave her best rock star pose.

Meanwhile, Ace was strumming away on a small, turquoise guitar. Jessica wrote in the caption, “School of Rock” with a guitar emoji.

The former reality star got her start in the church choir and signed her recording contract with Columbia Records when she was 13 years old. Her debut album, Sweet Kisses, was released in 1999. Her first single, “I Wanna Love You Forever,” climbed to number three on the Billboard chart.