Jennifer Aniston Uses Intermittent Fasting: ‘I Noticed A Big Difference’

Jennifer Aniston admitted to using intermittent fasting to stay in shape. The Friends star, who just joined Instagram, opened up about her wellness routine in a new interview.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” the 50-year-old actress told the British outlet Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” According to the plan she uses, she’s only allowed to eat during eight hours of the day.

Jennifer wakes up at 9 a.m. every day, and then she only consumes liquids, including green juice and coffee.

“Today, I woke up and had a celery juice,” she explained. “Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.”

Her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon confessed that she has a similar morning routine, though she starts it much earlier. “I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning,” the 43-year-old said. Then, she forces herself to start exercising.