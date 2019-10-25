Jennifer Aniston Uses Intermittent Fasting: ‘I Noticed A Big Difference’

Jennifer Aniston admitted to using intermittent fasting to stay in shape. The Friends star, who just joined Instagram, opened up about her wellness routine in a new interview.
“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” the 50-year-old actress told the British outlet Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.” According to the plan she uses, she’s only allowed to eat during eight hours of the day.
Jennifer wakes up at 9 a.m. every day, and then she only consumes liquids, including green juice and coffee.
“Today, I woke up and had a celery juice,” she explained. “Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.”
Her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon confessed that she has a similar morning routine, though she starts it much earlier. “I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning,” the 43-year-old said. Then, she forces herself to start exercising.
1 of 8
“I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that’s the time I start one; 7:30 a.m.,” the Legally Blonde actress said. “I probably do that six days a week.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 8
Reese also admitted that Jennifer is the friend she turns to for “well-being” tips since she “knows so much about health and fitness.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 8
“Well, we want to thrive, right?” Jennifer said. “We’re just beginning.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 8
“The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn’t have dreamed something up better than this world,” she said at the time, praising Reese’s skills as a producer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 8
“My agent gave it to me straight,” she said in a Rolling Stone interview. “Nicest thing he ever did…. The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn’t getting lots of jobs ’cause I was too heavy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
8 of 8
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that’s the time I start one; 7:30 a.m.,” the Legally Blonde actress said. “I probably do that six days a week.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Reese also admitted that Jennifer is the friend she turns to for “well-being” tips since she “knows so much about health and fitness.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Well, we want to thrive, right?” Jennifer said. “We’re just beginning.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn’t have dreamed something up better than this world,” she said at the time, praising Reese’s skills as a producer.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“My agent gave it to me straight,” she said in a Rolling Stone interview. “Nicest thing he ever did…. The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn’t getting lots of jobs ’cause I was too heavy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages