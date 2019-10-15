Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram — See Her Surprising First Post!

Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram on October 15. The Friends star had stayed away from social media, but she caved and joined the popular website.
Jennifer, 50, announced her arrival in a very funny way. Her Friends costar Matt LeBlanc had posted a photo from the show and wrote, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25 @lisakudrow @_schwim_ @courteneycoxofficial #jenniferaniston #matthewperry.”
Jennifer commented, “You don’t have to # me anymore.”
Courteney Cox posted a selfie with Jennifer and Matt, 52, last week. The actress wrote alongside the photo, “A rare night and I love it.”
Jennifer commented, “A rare comment and I love YOU.” Then, she finally made her first post.
The Murder Mystery star shared a blurry selfie with all her Friends costars: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney and Matt. She wrote in the caption, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”
Her other famous friends quickly chimed in with comments of their own. Reese Witherspoon
commented, “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!! ❤️✨😍”
As Star
readers know, Jen and Reese, 43, star together in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Morning Show
. Jen even admitted that Reese is the main reason why she decided to return to TV
. The series premieres this November.
Interestingly, one of Jen’s first follows was her ex-husband Justin Theroux
. He did not immediately follow her back.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Marley & Me star kept her Instagram bio simple, writing, “My friends call me Jen.”
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstoc
This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Friends
premiere, and all six of the cast members have been vocal about the reunion. David made only his second-ever Instagram post
to mark the occasion on September 19, writing, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstoc
Lisa, 56, wrote
at the time, “We might be in different places but we are connected💕🍩” She included the hashtags, “#STILLTHEREFORYOU” and “#COMEONALREADYJEN,” seemingly begging Jennifer to join everyone else on social media. It seems she got her wish.
