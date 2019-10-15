Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram — See Her Surprising First Post!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram on October 15. The Friends star had stayed away from social media, but she caved and joined the popular website.

Jennifer, 50, announced her arrival in a very funny way. Her Friends costar Matt LeBlanc had posted a photo from the show and wrote, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25 @lisakudrow @_schwim_ @courteneycoxofficial #jenniferaniston #matthewperry.”

Jennifer commented, “You don’t have to # me anymore.”

Courteney Cox posted a selfie with Jennifer and Matt, 52, last week. The actress wrote alongside the photo, “A rare night and I love it.”

Jennifer commented, “A rare comment and I love YOU.” Then, she finally made her first post.

The Murder Mystery star shared a blurry selfie with all her Friends costars: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney and Matt. She wrote in the caption, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”