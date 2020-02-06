Matthew Perry Joins Instagram After Teasing ‘Big News’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Matthew Perry will be there for you — on Instagram that is. The 50-year-old actor finally joined the social media app on Thursday, February 6. The new account came two days after he teased he had big news coming on Twitter.

Matt is the last member of the Friends cast to make an account on the site. Jennifer Aniston made an account in October 2019, joining Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the social media platform. Her very first post was a selfie from a recent reunion of the cast members.

After Matt joined, Lisa, 56, shared a celebratory photo. The Comeback star posted an old pic from the 90s of her and Matt and wrote underneath it, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”