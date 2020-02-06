Star Magazine logo

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry Joins Instagram After Teasing ‘Big News’

He’s the last member of the ‘Friends’ cast to sign up.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry will be there for you — on Instagram that is. The 50-year-old actor finally joined the social media app on Thursday, February 6. The new account came two days after he teased he had big news coming on Twitter.

Matt is the last member of the Friends cast to make an account on the site. Jennifer Aniston made an account in October 2019, joining Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the social media platform. Her very first post was a selfie from a recent reunion of the cast members.

After Matt joined, Lisa, 56, shared a celebratory photo. The Comeback star posted an old pic from the 90s of her and Matt and wrote underneath it, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Meanwhile, Matt has yet to post any photos of his own. He follows only 20 people, but that group includes all his Friends cast mates.
On Tuesday, February 4, Matt hinted that he had a big announcement to make. The West Wing actor tweeted, “Big news coming…” It’s not clear if the Instagram account is the news, or if it’s all leading up to something huge.
Fans have been hoping for a Friends revival or reunion for years, and there’s been some serious chatter about it in recent months. But David, 53, recently put a damper on the rumors, saying none of the ideas the cast had been presented with so far made sense.
“I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories,” he said in January. “I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”

He continued, saying, “Maybe there should be an all-Black Friends or an all-Asian Friends.” The American Crime Story actor pointed out that the show’s cast — including supporting and background characters — was overwhelmingly white, even though Friends was set in New York City.

Jennifer, 50, said something very different on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019. “We'd love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is,” she said. “So we're just trying — we're really working on something.”
A Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works at HBO Max, with all cast members and the original creators signing on.
