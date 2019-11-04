‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Spotted Looking Disheveled On Mystery Date

Matthew Perry made a rare public appearance and was spotted on a date with a mystery woman! The former Friends star, who became famous playing Chandler Bing, was spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant on November 4 with his date. But the actor wasn’t at all dressed up for the night on the town.
Instead, Matthew, 50, was wearing baggy jeans and a white tee shirt. He also donned an oversized flannel, which he kept unbuttoned. His hair was messy, sticking up in many different directions.
Matthew and the unidentified woman were spotted talking outside the restaurant. She held onto his arm and he put a hand on her back. They even seemed to hold hands at one point.
Matthew was recently seen on Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram account. The Morning Show actress joined the social media site this October and marked the occasion with a photo of the entire Friends cast.
“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she wrote in the caption. The pic seemed to be a blurry selfie from a casual hang out, but it wasn’t clear when or where it was taken.
The show celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere this September. Now that Jennifer’s on Instagram, Matthew is the only cast member who doesn’t use social media.
Matthew has been taking on some acting projects in the last few years. He starred in The Odd Couple on CBS until the show was canceled after two seasons in 2017.
He also appeared on the CBS All Access series The Good Fight and portrayed Ted Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot.
He later returned to rehab in 2001 and again in 2011. Before that third trip, he said, “I’m making plans to go away for a month to focus on my sobriety and to continue my life in recovery. Please enjoy making fun of me on the world wide web.”
The cast of Friends
has talked about whether there are plans for a reboot of the classic sitcom many times, but in the last few years they’ve been more open to it. Jennifer, 50, said in a 2018 interview that it was the three male cast members who were holding up
to the idea.
She told Ellen DeGeneres
last month, “Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So, we're just trying. We're working on something.” But she emphasized, “I don't want to lead people on.”
