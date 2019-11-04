‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Spotted Looking Disheveled On Mystery Date

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matthew Perry made a rare public appearance and was spotted on a date with a mystery woman! The former Friends star, who became famous playing Chandler Bing, was spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant on November 4 with his date. But the actor wasn’t at all dressed up for the night on the town.

Instead, Matthew, 50, was wearing baggy jeans and a white tee shirt. He also donned an oversized flannel, which he kept unbuttoned. His hair was messy, sticking up in many different directions.

Matthew and the unidentified woman were spotted talking outside the restaurant. She held onto his arm and he put a hand on her back. They even seemed to hold hands at one point.

Matthew was recently seen on Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram account. The Morning Show actress joined the social media site this October and marked the occasion with a photo of the entire Friends cast.