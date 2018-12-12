Star Magazine logo

Jennifer Aniston friends reunion male co-stars

There For You?

Jennifer Aniston Blames Male Co-Stars For Blocking ‘Friends’ Reunion

The women might branch out on their own.

Jennifer Aniston friends reunion male co-stars

Credit: MEGA / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is totally down for a Friends reunion, but she says it’s the men who are blocking the way! Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are the ones who don’t want anything to do with it, she told James Corden. Click through the gallery for all the info.

Jennifer, 49, was on The Late Late Show to promote Dumplin’ with Dolly Parton. Talk naturally turned to Jen’s beloved sitcom and a possible reboot, revival, or reunion.

“The girls say we would always love to do it again and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” she said.

When the audience expressed their displeasure, she joked, “And so, we’ve decided that we’ll just do a remake of The Golden Girls in 40 years.” Bea Arthur was 63 during the first season of The Golden Girls, so fans would really only have to wait 14 years!

“What if we’re Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica as, just, Golden Girls?” Jennifer said about her show concept. But would Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow be on board?

Last year, the Horrible Bosses actress told Ellen DeGeneres that a reunion wasn’t absurd. “Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” she said. “Anything, right? I mean, George Clooney got married.”

Matthew, 49, said about a revival, “That's the concern about doing a reunion show or a movie because it ended so well and you don't want to ruin that. Everybody always asks about a reunion and there's been no real talk of it.”

But Lisa, 55, actually wasn’t on-board when she talked to Conan O’Brien earlier this year. “They’re rebooting everything. But I don’t know — how does that work with Friends, though?” she said. “That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

The show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, agreed when they shot down reboot rumors in 2016. David said, “[This show is] about a time in your life when your friends are your family. Once you start having a family, that time of your life is over.”

Fans will just have to fill their Friends craving with endless TV reruns and Netflix binges for the time being.

Do you want a Friends revival? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

