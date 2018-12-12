Jennifer Aniston Blames Male Co-Stars For Blocking ‘Friends’ Reunion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston is totally down for a Friends reunion, but she says it’s the men who are blocking the way! Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are the ones who don’t want anything to do with it, she told James Corden. Click through the gallery for all the info.