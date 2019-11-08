Check Out Jennifer Aniston’s Hilarious Reaction To Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry’s Lunch Date

Jennifer Aniston had the perfect response to an Instagram photo Courteney Cox posted of her lunch date with fellow Friends star Matthew Perry. Courteney, 55, captioned the picture with a Friends reference, writing, “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”
Jennifer, 50, was attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 7. The Morning Show actress was also one of the night’s guests of honor. Entertainment Tonight showed Jen the pic and asked her about it. “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?” Jennifer joked.
The actress wasn’t alone at the awards on Thursday night. Courteney and Lisa Kudrow were on hand to support their friend.
“It’s incredible,” Jennifer said about them standing beside her on her big night.
“It’s like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking.”
1 of 8
Jennifer and Lisa, 56, both commented on the picture when Courteney shared it. Jennifer wrote, “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.” Lisa added, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”
2 of 8
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
3 of 8
“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she wrote at the time.
4 of 8
Matthew was spotted earlier this week on a mystery date with an unidentified woman. He looked disheveled, in baggy jeans and an unbuttoned flannel shirt.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 8
Outside the restaurant, the mystery woman seemed to be comforting him. An eyewitness source told InTouch Weekly
, “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it. He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 8
The Friends
cast has been fueling reboot and reunion talk in recent months. Jennifer told Ellen DeGeneres
that while officially the answer is “no,” they “would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
7 of 8
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
8 of 8
She joked about joining Courteney and Lisa for a Golden Girls-style reboot with just Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer and Lisa, 56, both commented on the picture when Courteney shared it. Jennifer wrote, “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.” Lisa added, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she wrote at the time.
Matthew was spotted earlier this week on a mystery date with an unidentified woman. He looked disheveled, in baggy jeans and an unbuttoned flannel shirt.
Outside the restaurant, the mystery woman seemed to be comforting him. An eyewitness source told InTouch Weekly
, “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it. He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”
The Friends
cast has been fueling reboot and reunion talk in recent months. Jennifer told Ellen DeGeneres
that while officially the answer is “no,” they “would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
She joked about joining Courteney and Lisa for a Golden Girls-style reboot with just Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.
Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock