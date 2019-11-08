Star Magazine logo

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Check Out Jennifer Aniston’s Hilarious Reaction To Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry’s Lunch Date

The ‘Friends’ cast has been spending a lot of time together.

Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston had the perfect response to an Instagram photo Courteney Cox posted of her lunch date with fellow Friends star Matthew Perry. Courteney, 55, captioned the picture with a Friends reference, writing, “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

Jennifer, 50, was attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 7. The Morning Show actress was also one of the night’s guests of honor. Entertainment Tonight showed Jen the pic and asked her about it. “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?” Jennifer joked.

The actress wasn’t alone at the awards on Thursday night. Courteney and Lisa Kudrow were on hand to support their friend.

“It’s incredible,” Jennifer said about them standing beside her on her big night.

“It’s like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking.”

Jennifer and Lisa, 56, both commented on the picture when Courteney shared it. Jennifer wrote, “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.” Lisa added, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”
Matthew, 50, is the only member of the core Friends cast who’s not on Instagram. When Jennifer finally joined the site in October, she posted a photo of all six of the actors together.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she wrote at the time.
Matthew was spotted earlier this week on a mystery date with an unidentified woman. He looked disheveled, in baggy jeans and an unbuttoned flannel shirt.

Photo credit: MEGA

Outside the restaurant, the mystery woman seemed to be comforting him. An eyewitness source told InTouch Weekly, “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it. He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”

Photo credit: MEGA

The Friends cast has been fueling reboot and reunion talk in recent months. Jennifer told Ellen DeGeneres that while officially the answer is “no,” they “would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Still, she said it didn’t seem like it would be any time soon. In 2018, the Dumplin’ actress said that it was actually the male cast members  — David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew — who were holding up a new project.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

She joked about joining Courteney and Lisa for a Golden Girls-style reboot with just Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

