Check Out Jennifer Aniston’s Hilarious Reaction To Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry’s Lunch Date

Jennifer Aniston had the perfect response to an Instagram photo Courteney Cox posted of her lunch date with fellow Friends star Matthew Perry. Courteney, 55, captioned the picture with a Friends reference, writing, “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

Jennifer, 50, was attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 7. The Morning Show actress was also one of the night’s guests of honor. Entertainment Tonight showed Jen the pic and asked her about it. “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?” Jennifer joked.

The actress wasn’t alone at the awards on Thursday night. Courteney and Lisa Kudrow were on hand to support their friend.

“It’s incredible,” Jennifer said about them standing beside her on her big night.

“It’s like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking.”