Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper With Helping Him Get Sober

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt made a shocking reveal on Wednesday, January 8. The 55-year-old confessed that one of his biggest supports when he decided to get sober was Bradley Cooper.

On Wednesday, Bradley, 45, presented Brad with the best supporting actor award for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City. Brad received the same award during the Golden Globes on January 5, and his Oscar campaign has picked up considerable steam.

During his speech, he was very gracious to Bradley, saying, ““Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” referencing the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.

Brad continued, “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since.”