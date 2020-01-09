Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper With Helping Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt made a shocking reveal on Wednesday, January 8. The 55-year-old confessed that one of his biggest supports when he decided to get sober was Bradley Cooper.
On Wednesday, Bradley, 45, presented Brad with the best supporting actor award for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City. Brad received the same award during the Golden Globes on January 5, and his Oscar campaign has picked up considerable steam.
During his speech, he was very gracious to Bradley, saying, ““Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” referencing the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk.
Brad continued, “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since.”
“It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” Brad admitted about opening up to the group. “There’s great value in that.”
“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told the newspaper. When wife Angelina Jolie
filed for divorce, he started going to all-male AA meetings, which he attended for a year and a half.
“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” he said about the group. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”
In 2017, he told GQ about deciding to stop drinking, “[I] don’t want to live that way anymore.”
The Troy star added, “I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”
Bradley talked about his sobriety during a 2015 interview with Barbara Walters
. He confessed that he stopped drinking in his late twenties and that he credited that change with transforming his life. “I would never be sitting here with you, no way, no chance,” he said at the time.
