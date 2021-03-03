Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No bad blood! Irina Shayk gave a rare update on coparenting daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper.

“I never understood the term coparenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.” she said in an interview for Elle Magazine‘s March 2021 issue. The 35-year-old model also called the actor, 46, “the most amazing dad.”

The former flames welcomed their first child in April 2016 and called it quits in June 2019. When it came to sharing other aspects of their relationship Shayk told the publication that she likes to keep her past relationship “private” and “something that belongs to me.”

“It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” she explained.