Bradley Cooper and irina Shayk

Work

Irina Shayk Shares Sexy Lingerie Selfie After Bradley Cooper Split

The supermodel is showing her ex just what he’s missing.

Bradley Cooper and irina ShaykView gallery 8

Irina Shayk is moving on from ex Bradley Cooper. On July 16, she shared a super steamy lingerie selfie, showing the actor  just what he’s missing out on.

In the photo, Irina, 33, wore a tiny, blue lace lingerie set.

Photo credit: MEGA

She tagged the Italian lingerie brand she purchased it from, Intimissimi, in the caption.

Photo credit: MEGA

Irina and Bradley, 44, announced their separation at the beginning of June. They first started dating back in 2015 and were often plagued with breakup rumors.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple share daughter Lea, 2. Irina has frequently been spotted walking around New York City with the toddler in recent weeks.

Photo credit: MEGA

Fans speculated that one reason for their breakup could have been Bradley’s close relationship with Lady Gaga during A Star Is Born.

Photo credit: MEGA

Bradley and Gaga’s steamy “Shallow” performance at the Oscars in February raised eyebrows. But the 33-year-old singer denied anything romantic existed between them.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sources told Us Weekly that, while the rumors weren’t true, “the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

What do you think of Irina’s lingerie selfie? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

