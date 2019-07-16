Irina Shayk Shares Sexy Lingerie Selfie After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk is moving on from ex Bradley Cooper. On July 16, she shared a super steamy lingerie selfie, showing the actor just what he’s missing out on.
In the photo, Irina, 33, wore a tiny, blue lace lingerie set.
She tagged the Italian lingerie brand she purchased it from, Intimissimi, in the caption.
The couple share daughter Lea
, 2. Irina has frequently been spotted walking around New York City with the toddler in recent weeks.
Sources told Us Weekly
that, while the rumors weren’t true, “the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”
What do you think of Irina’s lingerie selfie? Sound off in the comments!
