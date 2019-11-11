Star Magazine logo

Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres

Awkward

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres After PCA Best Talk Show Win

The TV host didn’t necessarily agree with the results of the vote.

By ,

Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres

Credit: INSTARImages

Ellen DeGeneres won two awards at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10: The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 and The Social Celebrity of 2019. But on Monday morning, Wendy Williams threw some major shade at the comedian for her talk show win.

Wendy, 55, who skipped the ceremony, was playing a game with her audience members where they had to answer questions about the show. “Did you watch the awards last night?” she asked the contestant, before turning to the camera.

“Congratulations, Ellen, you won again,” Wendy said, sounding annoyed. The audience laughed as she gave the camera a shady look. “Uh huh,” she said, with a shrug. “She’s the people’s choice. All right.”

Also nominated in the daytime talk show category were The View, Red Table Talk, Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Today show, Good Morning America, The Real, and, of course, The Wendy Williams Show. Ellen’s show also won in 2018. That year, Wendy wasn’t nominated at all.

In total, Ellen has 23 PCA awards for her world, including wins for her talk show and her former sitcom. She even took home a trophy for her lead role in Finding Dory.
As Star readers know, Wendy never minces words when she’s criticizing people on her show. In October, she criticized Meghan Markle after her interview about the difficulties of life in the royal family went viral.

In the clip, Meghan, 38, said she “didn’t get” how harsh the spotlight on her would be once she married Prince Harry.

“Yes you did,” Wendy said. “You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

She accused Meghan of “lying” for sympathy. “I like them,” she said about Meghan and Harry. “But her, there’s something about her, you know what I’m saying?” she asked the audience.

“And you know what girl, Meghan, Meghan don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you’re now a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on Suits, we didn’t even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”

Wendy recently ended her years-long feuds with Howard Stern and Andy Cohen.

