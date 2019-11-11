Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres After PCA Best Talk Show Win

Ellen DeGeneres won two awards at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10: The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 and The Social Celebrity of 2019. But on Monday morning, Wendy Williams threw some major shade at the comedian for her talk show win.

Wendy, 55, who skipped the ceremony, was playing a game with her audience members where they had to answer questions about the show. “Did you watch the awards last night?” she asked the contestant, before turning to the camera.

“Congratulations, Ellen, you won again,” Wendy said, sounding annoyed. The audience laughed as she gave the camera a shady look. “Uh huh,” she said, with a shrug. “She’s the people’s choice. All right.”

Also nominated in the daytime talk show category were The View, Red Table Talk, Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Today show, Good Morning America, The Real, and, of course, The Wendy Williams Show. Ellen’s show also won in 2018. That year, Wendy wasn’t nominated at all.