The Rings Are Off! Matt Lauer’s Wife Won’t Stop Till She’s Got Everything He Has

The firing of the former anchor—who was with NBC for over 20 years—was coupled with a barrage of cheating allegations and horrid stories alleging that Matt exposed himself to co-workers and even gifted another a sex toy with an explicit note attached detailing how he’d use it on her.

The allegations were uncovered in a bombshell Variety investigation, which included the tales of dozens former and current NBC staffers.

Since the sexual harassment reckoning, Annette has been hiding out in her $36.5 million home avoiding the news, social media, and her phone. “She’s afraid when it rings that it’s news of another accuser,” an insider told In Touch magazine.

“She’s afraid to go online, turn on the TV or open a newspaper. Annette can’t live like this anymore.”

And it appears that she doesn’t intend to as the mother-of-three wants out of their rocky marriage for good. As readers know, the couple’s marriage has been strained for years, with Matt and Annette leading separate lives for some time now.

The former model filed for divorce from Matt back in 2006, after his rumored affair with colleague Natalie Morales, but later retracted the document and decided to continue working on her relationship with her husband.

At the time she claimed that the former NBC host performed “cruel and inhumane” acts against her and demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility” that endangered her mental and physical wellbeing, according to court documents.

