Matt Lauer’s Wife To File For Divorce After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Matt Lauer‘s wife, Annette Roque, is divorcing the former NBC host after his sexual harassment scandal.

The ex-model’s father told reporters that his daughter was betrayed by her husband and will not be staying with his after his many mistakes.

“I have no words for her husband. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed,” Henri, 76, said to reporters. “She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.”

Supporting his claims, photographers spotted Roque, 52, walking in Sag Harbor, New York this Wednesday morning without her wedding ring.

“[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children. Me too. Everybody is feeling quite sad,” the beauty’s dad continued. “There are also the kids, I don’t know what she’s doing or who they are going to stay with.”

Lauer, 59, and Roque share two sons and one daughter whom they had during their nearly 20 years of marriage.

Added Roque’s livid father of the situation: “I feel s**t about the whole thing. The situation is so bad. I have met Matt, he was a nice guy. I feel kind of betrayed. It’s my own daughter. I don’t know how the kids are doing.”

He also claimed that Roque is currently in the Hamptons and did not flee the country despite her husband’s drama.

Lauer and Roque have been leading separate lives for years ever since the former host began allegedly cheating on her with various women.

Roque filed for divorce from Lauer back in 2006, after his rumored affair with colleague Natalie Morales. She then retracted the documents and continued working on her relationship with her baby daddy.

While Lauer reportedly denied having been unfaithful, PageSix previously claimed he only stayed in the marriage to keep his job and reputation, claiming that he and Roque no longer had anything in common.

“He is in fact a … very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband,” a source told the publication.

After various women came forward to attack Lauer of sexual harassment and misconduct, NBC fired the longtime co-host, claiming they were conducting an investigation and had reason to believe the claims were in fact true.

Lauer then admitted to the incidents himself, stating that he was “ashamed” and “embarrassed,” for his actions.

Days later, he was spotted hiding out in the Hamptons nears his wife’s home.

While some assumed Matt Lauer would be spending time enjoying his family after his firing – it turns out Annette Roque had a different plan: divorce!