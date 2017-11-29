'I Cringe!' Matt Lauer Breaks Silence On Natalie Morales Affair Rumors & Ann Curry Scandal

Matt Lauer is speaking out in the wake of yet another scandal involving one of his Today Show co-hosts.
Matt Lauer
is speaking out in the wake of yet another scandal involving one of his Today Show
co-hosts.
As Star
reported rumors circulated yesterday that Natalie Morales
is leaving Today for Access Hollywood
in order to save her marriage following an affair with Matt
.
Natalie has vehemently denied the rumor, insisting, "There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist."
And now, as he continues to "pee in a cup every day" in preparation for the Rio Olympics, Lauer has broken his silence on the topic of the alleged inappropriate relationship.
"When you feel your family is being threatened and hurt, you speak up," he shared on the Mike Lupica Podcast
. "And then you put your head down and go back about your business."
."I have no time for it," he said of the gossip. "I consider it nonsense, and I consider it a distraction. I don't give it much thought," he continued. "It comes with the territory."
To hammer home his point, he made a statement, saying. "Every aspect of this story is untrue, and it’s frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved."
He also spoke up about his painful history with Ann Curry, amid widespread belief that he was the one responsible for her unceremonious departure from the show.
"I cringe," he said, recalling how hard he had to work to restore the show following Ann-Gate. He was also sure to credit his staff for rising above the "negativity" and getting the job done.
