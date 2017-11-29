'I Cringe!' Matt Lauer Breaks Silence On Natalie Morales Affair Rumors & Ann Curry Scandal

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-10 Matt Lauer is speaking out in the wake of yet another scandal involving one of his Today Show co-hosts. Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-07 Natalie Morales is leaving Today for Access Hollywood in order to save her marriage following As Star reported rumors circulated yesterday thatis leaving Today for Access Hollywood in order to save her marriage following an affair with Matt Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-01 Natalie has vehemently denied the rumor, insisting, "There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist." Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-06 And now, as he continues to "pee in a cup every day" in preparation for the Rio Olympics, Lauer has broken his silence on the topic of the alleged inappropriate relationship. Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-05 "When you feel your family is being threatened and hurt, you speak up," he shared on the Mike Lupica Podcast . "And then you put your head down and go back about your business." Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-04 ."I have no time for it," he said of the gossip. "I consider it nonsense, and I consider it a distraction. I don't give it much thought," he continued. "It comes with the territory." Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-03 To hammer home his point, he made a statement, saying. "Every aspect of this story is untrue, and it’s frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved." Photo credit: Splash News

matt-lauer-breaks-silence-natalie-morales-affair-rumors-09 He also spoke up about his painful history with Ann Curry, amid widespread belief that he was the one responsible for her unceremonious departure from the show. Photo credit: Splash News