Jay Leno Speaks Out After Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Jay Leno has finally broken his silence around Gabrielle Union’s America’s Got Talent exit. Gabrielle, 47, and Julianne Hough both left the show this year after just one season as judges. Gabrielle’s husband, Dwyane Wade, claimed she was actually fired from the program.

According to Vulture, during filming the Bring It On star went to NBC with concerns about things that happened behind the scenes at the show. That included Simon Cowell smoking inside the offices and racist jokes made when Jay, 69, appeared as a guest judge.

The former Tonight Show host reportedly made an offensive comment about Koreans eating a dog during judging. Gabrielle reportedly pushed for the segment not to make it to air, and it didn’t appear in any episodes.

On Sunday, December 1, Jay was spotted outside the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. According to footage of the sighting, Jay told paparazzi, “I love Gabrielle Union. She’s a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her.”