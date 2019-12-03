Jay Leno Speaks Out After Gabrielle Union’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Jay Leno has finally broken his silence around Gabrielle Union’s America’s Got Talent exit. Gabrielle, 47, and Julianne Hough both left the show this year after just one season as judges. Gabrielle’s husband, Dwyane Wade, claimed she was actually fired from the program.
According to Vulture, during filming the Bring It On star went to NBC with concerns about things that happened behind the scenes at the show. That included Simon Cowell smoking inside the offices and racist jokes made when Jay, 69, appeared as a guest judge.
The former Tonight Show host reportedly made an offensive comment about Koreans eating a dog during judging. Gabrielle reportedly pushed for the segment not to make it to air, and it didn’t appear in any episodes.
On Sunday, December 1, Jay was spotted outside the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. According to footage of the sighting, Jay told paparazzi, “I love Gabrielle Union. She’s a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her.”
“I don't know [if she was treated fairly],” he added. “She's a great girl.”
According to the reports from Vulture
and Variety
, Gabrielle was labeled “difficult” for speaking up about the things she saw happening behind the scenes. That included criticizing a performance during the audition rounds of the show that she thought was racially insensitive.
In the Vulture report, sources claimed that Howie Mandel suggested a choir from South Africa “sing something from The Lion King,” which also upset the Love & Basketball star. Gabrielle also reportedly argued with producers about their selection of a group of white dancers over a young, black rapper.
She also asked contestants who dressed in drag what their preferred pronouns were, which apparently annoyed producers.
Producers also allegedly critiqued both Gabrielle and Julianne’s appearances, deeming Gabrielle’s hairstyles “too black.”
NBC said that Gabrielle and Julianne left the show because of routine cycling of the judges. But previous AGT judges have been on the show for years before leaving. Gabrielle and Julianne only did one season.
The network said in a new statement, “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”
According to the reports from Vulture
and Variety
, Gabrielle was labeled “difficult” for speaking up about the things she saw happening behind the scenes. That included criticizing a performance during the audition rounds of the show that she thought was racially insensitive.
In the Vulture report, sources claimed that Howie Mandel suggested a choir from South Africa “sing something from The Lion King,” which also upset the Love & Basketball star. Gabrielle also reportedly argued with producers about their selection of a group of white dancers over a young, black rapper.
She also asked contestants who dressed in drag what their preferred pronouns were, which apparently annoyed producers.
Producers also allegedly critiqued both Gabrielle and Julianne’s appearances, deeming Gabrielle’s hairstyles “too black.”
NBC said that Gabrielle and Julianne left the show because of routine cycling of the judges. But previous AGT judges have been on the show for years before leaving. Gabrielle and Julianne only did one season.
The network said in a new statement, “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”
