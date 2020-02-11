Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Has Chosen A New Name

Dwyane Wade announced that his 12-year-old has chosen a new name. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the NBA legend revealed that his child has asked to be referred to with she/her pronouns and has picked the new name Zaya.
Dwyane, 38, explained to Ellen, 62, “First of all me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well.”
The Miami Heat star continued, “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So, when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn’t change now that sexuality [and gender] is involved.”
“So internally it’s our job to one go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have, ” he explained.
Dwyane continued, “My wife reached out to everyone on the cast of Pose. We just tried to figure out as much information as we can to help our child be her best self.” Pose, which airs on FX, features many queer and trans people of color both behind and in front of the camera.
In December, Dwyane first referred to Zaya with she/her pronouns
during an interview. “I’ve watched [Zaya], from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into,” he said on the All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson
podcast. “Nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes with my responsibilities. Only thing I gotta do now is get smarter and educate myself more. And that's my job.”
Dwyane told Ellen that when he spoke to Zaya about her gender, he said, “I looked at her and said you are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice. Right now, it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”
Gabrielle, 47, posted a video of Zaya talking to Dwyane on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s OK to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”
Zaya said at one point during their conversation, “What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself which is like the dumbest concept to me.”
Janet Mock, who works on Pose as a writer, director and producer, tweeted in response to the news, “We LOVE to see it! Black parents exhibiting that unconditional love for their child who's doing the courageous work of being her perfect trans girl self in a world that ain't yet ready. We got you Zaya, @gabunion @DwyaneWade & fam!”
In November 2019, Dwyane blasted Internet trolls who criticized Zaya’s crop top and fake nails
in a family photo. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he tweeted. “Stupidity is a part of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”
