Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Has Chosen A New Name

Dwyane Wade announced that his 12-year-old has chosen a new name. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the NBA legend revealed that his child has asked to be referred to with she/her pronouns and has picked the new name Zaya.

Dwyane, 38, explained to Ellen, 62, “First of all me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well.”

The Miami Heat star continued, “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So, when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn’t change now that sexuality [and gender] is involved.”