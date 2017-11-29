'Today' Show Stars Matt Lauer & Natalie Morales' Affair Scandal EXPLODES — Inside Secrets Of Their 'Awkwardness'

An insider told PageSix that some on-set eyebrows were being raised about Matt and Natalie's behavior toward each other. "There's an awkwardness between Matt and Natalie... He protected her for a long time and now it seems like something has gone awry," the source said.
So when Natalie announced she would be moving to California for Access Hollywood — and to join her husband who moved there for work — there was buzz that Matt and Natalie were avoiding tension of their alleged affair.
But Natalie smashed the rumors by saying, "There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist. I have proven myself in all aspects of my job and as a news professional and a journalist, and am adding to my role, taking on three jobs with Access Hollywood Live and Access Hollywood, in addition to Today. This move was dictated by me and my desire to grow in my career. Any insinuations beyond that are uninformed."
Matt even went on to fight off the rumors: "Every aspect of this story is untrue, and it's frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved." Do you think Matt and Natalie are hiding something? Tweet us your thoughts!
