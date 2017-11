Meghan Markle’s marriage via Twitter on Tuesday morning. The Kensington Palace announced the details of Prince Harry and’s marriage via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in spring of the year 2018.

The notice read: “The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.”

It was also noted that the royal family would foot the bill for the nuptials.

The couple also revealed on Monday how Harry proposed to his bride-to-be during a “Cozy” night as they cooked chicken in their home, Nottingham Cottage at the Kensington Palace.