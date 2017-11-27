Here's What To Expect From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Ceremony

According to Daily Star, a source told the site that a meeting was held at Queen Elizabeth‘s household on the Friday prior to the engagement announcement and at the meeting, it was explained that the couple is planning a “non-traditional wedding.”

The venue has not been revealed yet, but a statement said more details would be announced “in due course.” Harry’s brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey while his parents, Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, tied the knot at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.

The Prince of Wales sealed the deal with a ring composed of three stones—one from Botswana and two diamonds from his late mother Diana’s personal collection. Photo credit: Getty Images

The couple also confirmed that Harry actually popped the question in London earlier this month, although the exact date of his proposal was not revealed. Photo credit: Getty Images

The bi-racial American actress will reportedly be moving into Nottingham Cottage at the Kensington Palace and will be spending all of her time there from now on, according to a source.