Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged! Inside The Exciting Announcement

It’s official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged.

According to Daily Star, a source told the site that a meeting was held at Queen Elizabeth‘s household yesterday to announcement the engagement. At the meeting, it was explained that the couple is planning a “non-traditional wedding”.

“They are engaged but they are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things,” the royal insider said. As for the big announcement, “It will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with.”

Leading up to exciting news, Meghan has been preparing herself for life as a royal. She has ended her role as Rachel on the hit TV drama Suits, filming her character’s exit in the past several weeks.

Additionally, Meghan has already begun moving into Harry’s place, ET reports. “I am told that [Meghan] will be moving into Kensington Palace — in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry’s house over in Kensington Palace and she’s going to be spending all of her time over here from now on,” a source claimed.

