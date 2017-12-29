Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Back To Sharing Her Workouts With Fans Despite Backlash

Now that Khloe Kardashian
has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump—which followed a three month social media hiatus—she has returned to sharing her workouts with fans, which often times feature sisters Kim
and Kourtney
and this time her snaps featured the eldest Kardashian.
“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again … but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” the mom-to-be told her followers on her fitness social media return.
As followers know, the 33-year-old has underwent a well-documented body transformation over the past few years as a result of a grueling workout routine and strict diet, which she has continued to share throughout the show Keeping up with the Kardashian, her Revenge Body spinoff and of course her various social media accounts.
However the 33-year-old recently threatened to stop broadcasting her gym sessions after she received backlash for working out too much while pregnant and being “small” for six months.
Responding to size of her baby bump she said, “In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think.”
“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh*t,” she quipped.