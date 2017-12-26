Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’ll Be Six Months Pregnant

Ever since pregnant Khloe Kardashian let the cat out the bag and confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, it seems like the reality star can hardly contain her excitement. The mother-to-be has returned to her open-book nature, following her tight-lipped pregnancy approach, which she paired with her oversized non-figure hugging fashion style.

The Revenge Body star showed off her baby bump for the first time since her baby reveal in a stunning silver embellished jumpsuit and a floor length fur coat, which she sported for her family’s annual Christmas party.

Sharing a picture form her first pregnant Christmas, the reality star took to social media to share a sweet message to her fans saying, “Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump.”

On Twitter the reality star then gave fans even more information about her bun in the oven. “I’ll be six months next week,” she confirmed.

Meanwhile, while Khloe has gone from secretive to unguarded, her sister Kylie Jenner, who is also pregnant, is still refusing to confirm her pregnancy. The 20-year-old even forewent making an appearance on the highly anticipated Kar-Jenner Christmas card.

Khloe made her first cameo on the card on the 13th day of the countdown, holding her 13-month-old niece Dream Renee and later confirmed her pregnancy on day 20, outside of the Christmas card with a photo of her maternity shoot that pictured her burgeoning baby bump cradled in the hands of the NBA star and Khloe’s.

Multiple sources confirmed in late October that the couple would welcome a son together in early 2018, but neither has yet to comment on the gender of the baby.