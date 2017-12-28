Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Answers Questions About Her ‘Small Baby Bump’ & More!

Khloe Kardashian confirmed she’s expecting
her first child with Tristan Thompson
following months of hiding her growing baby bump under excessively large clothes
and cryptic social media post, which seemed to hint at her pregnancy, the reality star has now become an open book, taking to Twitter to answer questions from her fans and clap back at the critics.
As followers know, the 33-year-old has underwent a well-documented body transformation over the past few years as a result of a grueling workout routine and strict diet, which she has continued to share throughout the show Keeping up with the Kardashian, her Revenge Body spinoff and of course her various social media accounts.
So when she tweeted “I’ll be 6 months next week,
” fans were quick to share their opinions and concerns surrounding the expectant mother’s body.
Some Twitter users commented that Tristan’s baby momma is “so small” for being in the late stages of her second trimester. Koko explained that her shape fluctuates throughout the course of her day.
“In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think.”
Amongst remarks regarding the size of her belly, Khloe’s tweet also lured in critics who attacked the mommy-to-be for continuing to work out so intensely while entering her third trimester.
The KUWTK star snapped back with an educational article explaining the benefits of exercising and some words “for the ones who think they are physicians”
“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh*t,” she quipped.
Weight has always been a sensitive topic for the reality star, and prior to her big baby bump reveals sources said that the expectant mom feared the growing number on the scale.
“Khloe feels huge. Pregnancy has changed her body, and she is very self-conscious right now,” a source told In Touch. “Getting pregnant has always been her dream — and she knows weight gain comes with pregnancy, but she really doesn’t want to be seen as ‘the fat sister’ again.”