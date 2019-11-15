Inside Meghan Markle & Hillary Clinton’s Secret Meeting!

Meghan Markle welcomed an important visitor at Frogmore Cottage on Tuesday, November 12 — Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state reportedly made the trip after receiving a secret invite from the Duchess of Sussex.
A source said the women hugged before spending the afternoon together. One of the topics of conversation was the letter Meghan, now 38, famously wrote the then-first lady about a sexist commercial for dish soap when she was 11 years old.
“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” the source revealed. “They are mutual fangirls!”
Prince Harry and baby Archie, 7 months, also got to hang out with Hillary, 72. The What Happened author also dished about her baby grandson, Jasper, who daughter Chelsea welcomed in July.
Hillary and Chelsea, 39, recently talked about Meghan and Harry and their treatment by the U.K. tabloids in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.
Chelsea said, “I think absolutely there’s a racist and a sexist element to what’s going on here.” Hillary agreed that “race was clearly an element” in negative social media scrutiny of the couple and that the media amplified it.
“It takes some getting used to having your every move scrutinized and analyzed and, frankly, things made up about,” the former senator added. “I really wish her and her husband the very best because they are struggling to have a life of meaning and integrity in their own terms — and that’s hard enough if you’re just walking around in today’s world, but if you’re on that big a platform it’s really difficult.”
“Oh my God, I want to hug her!” Hillary said about her response to interviews of Meghan where the former Suits star burst into tears
. “I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right.”
“She has made her own way in the world,” the Chicago native said. “Then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story. You can just look at them and see that.”
Hillary also gave her advice for handling negative scrutiny. “You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to,” she said. “But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”
“You know, people don’t choose who they fall in love with — they fall in love. And she is an amazing young woman. She has an incredible life story. She has stood up for herself,” she said.
