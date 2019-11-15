Inside Meghan Markle & Hillary Clinton’s Secret Meeting!

Meghan Markle welcomed an important visitor at Frogmore Cottage on Tuesday, November 12 — Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state reportedly made the trip after receiving a secret invite from the Duchess of Sussex.

A source said the women hugged before spending the afternoon together. One of the topics of conversation was the letter Meghan, now 38, famously wrote the then-first lady about a sexist commercial for dish soap when she was 11 years old.

“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” the source revealed. “They are mutual fangirls!”

Prince Harry and baby Archie, 7 months, also got to hang out with Hillary, 72. The What Happened author also dished about her baby grandson, Jasper, who daughter Chelsea welcomed in July.

Hillary and Chelsea, 39, recently talked about Meghan and Harry and their treatment by the U.K. tabloids in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.