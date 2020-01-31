Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Sister Kourtney In Sexy Lingerie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shared a steamy photo of her sister Kourtney in bed, showing off some sexy lingerie. Kourtney, 40, paired a silky bodysuit from Kim’s Skims collection with a leather jacket.

Kim, 39, wrote over the photos, “So cute,” with a black heart. She tagged Skims, her lingerie and loungewear line, in the pics.

Kourtney was rocking the Skims stretch satin bodysuit in black. She was kneeling on her bed, turning her torso toward the camera. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. She shared photos of herself with the 26-year-old at the family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration in December 2019. A source told Us Weekly, “Kourtney and Younes are dating again. The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”