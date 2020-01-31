Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Sister Kourtney In Sexy Lingerie

Kim Kardashian shared a steamy photo of her sister Kourtney in bed, showing off some sexy lingerie. Kourtney, 40, paired a silky bodysuit from Kim’s Skims collection with a leather jacket.
Kim, 39, wrote over the photos, “So cute,” with a black heart. She tagged Skims, her lingerie and loungewear line, in the pics.
Kourtney was rocking the Skims stretch satin bodysuit in black. She was kneeling on her bed, turning her torso toward the camera. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. She shared photos of herself with the 26-year-old at the family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration in December 2019. A source told Us Weekly, “Kourtney and Younes are dating again. The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”
The couple originally broke up in the summer of 2018. Their split came shortly after Younes, a model, criticized the Poosh blogger for frequently wearing skimpy outfits on social media
. Kourtney posted a photo of herself in a thong bikini, and he commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”
Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
But the pair stayed friendly despite the split. Younes attended Kourtney’s 40th birthday party in April 2019. At the event, guests ate a cake shaped like Kourtney’s naked body.
Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram
A source told Us at the time that Kourtney “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”
The inside spilled, “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott [Disick]
. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”
Photo credit: MEGA
