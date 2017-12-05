Khloe Kardashian Is Wearing A Sports Bra & Her Baby Bump Is Out!

On Monday, the 33-year-old was spotted leaving the studio in Calabasas after a Keeping Up With the Kardashians filming, and she was swimming in grey sweatpants and a matching grey hooded sweatshirt from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s fashion line.
She paired the low-key look with matching Yeezy sneakers, wide-framed shades, and styled her blonde shoulder length hair in loose beach waves.
As readers know, the Revenge Body
star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson
sometime early next year, but according to a source, the road to baby has been a nightmare as the mom-to-be is feeling isolated in the Cleveland Caviler star’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Her anxiety is going from bad to worse,” a source told Radar Online. “She’s lonely being away from her family.”
Koko is also crushed by fans who make fun of her curvy pregnancy figure. “There’s the body-shaming, which has been off the charts lately,” the source added. “She can’t wait for this pregnancy to be over and done with.”
Meanwhile, fans have been speculating that the big baby reveal will make its debut on the Kar-Jenner Christmas card, which Kim
is releasing in a “25 Days of Christmas”
series on her social media accounts.
Kylie Jenner,
who has also been tight-lipped around her pregnancy, is expected to announce via the Christmas tradition as well.
That is if Kourtney doesn’t accidental let the cat out of the bag before then. While on set for the KUWTK filming, Khloe hung with Kourt and the two indulged in some sister bonding and Snapchat fun.
However, while playing with app’s funny filters, which featured floating pink hearts and seasonal bear ears, a tiny glimpse of Khloe’s baby bump could be seen. Despite having her arms folded across her stomach, her baby bump was in plain site as she was only wearing a sports bra.