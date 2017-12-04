With Christmas around the corner, the holiday’s most festive can look forward to two things—endless reruns of all the popular holiday movies and the day-by-day release of the highly anticipated Kar-Jenner Christmas card leading up to Dec. 25.
Day 4: Kim Kardashian's 25 Days Of Christmas Featuring Saint West
This year Kim Kardashian is in charge of the family’s annual Christmas card tradition, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to up the anticipation by unveiling the card over an entire month.
The “25 days of Christmas” countdown started on Friday with the youngest member of the clan, Kim and husband Kanye West’s son Saint West. The two-year-old was pictured shirtless and wearing denim jeans, as he stood amongst boxes gift wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons. A tree is seen on the opposite side of the frame.
Day 2 featured Saint’s big sister, North. The KKW founder’s first born was wearing a white tank top and looking up at her mother, who is also wearing a white tank top and denim jeans. North’s curly black hair is left natural and cascades down her back.
Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick was the star of Day 3. The reality star shared the image to social media and captioned it, “my little drummer boy 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.” Reign is pictured shirtless with his hair covering his face as he looks off into the distance.
With six (soon to be nine) mini Kar-Jenners to choose from, it appears that the Kim is debuting the children first on the card. On Dec. 5 Saint was featured for the second time as the star of Day 4. It also happens to be the 2-year-old birthday.
Unlike in the first picture posted of Kanye and Kim’s son, this one is a close up. The toddler, still shirtless and in blue jeans, stared straight on into the camera with his hair in cornrows as he holds one of the giftwrapped presents first seen in the “Day 1” post.
As fans know Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate some time early next year, and her younger sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner are also said to be expecting around the same time. Though the sisters have yet to confirm they have been keeping an unusually low profile and posting cryptic photos that appear to confirm their pregnancy news and even hint at gender of their children.
“Day 4- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much!!!” the soon to be mother-of-three captioned the sweet pic.
Kourtney also shared a “Day 4” teaser to her social media account which featured North and Kim seated against a white background.
Meanwhile fans are wondering if the Christmas card, shot by photographer Eli Linnetz will eventually lead up to the official announcement of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies.
As fans know Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate some time early next year, and her younger sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner are also said to be expecting around the same time. Though the sisters have yet to confirm they have been keeping an unusually low profile and posting cryptic photos that appear to confirm their pregnancy news and even hint at gender of their children.