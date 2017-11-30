Tristan Thompson Posts Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s Elaborate Feast

Khloe Kardasahian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson early next year, was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday, after spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Cleveland with the Cavilers player.
The 33-year-old, who has yet to confirm her baby news, wore a huge black sweatshirt, shiny black leggings and strategically covered her stomach with her green Birkin. The makeup free Khloe completed the incognito look with black shades.
During her sweet holiday stay in Ohio, The NBA star posted a video of the thanksgiving feast, which was put together by his doting girlfriend. The display was so over the top that many speculated the expectant mom was eating for two.
The mouthwatering display of Thanksgiving’s best, seemed to be spread across three separate tables, one including assorted fruits and cheeses, another with what seemed like the main course options, and of course the last featured as a dozen different desert choices. No potential craving could go on satisfied.
With a baby on the way, the 26-year-old has a lot to be “thankful” for indeed. The caption read: “Happy Thanksgiving y’all #thankful” complete with a turkey emoji.
In the video, an impressed Tristan says the food is “hitting,” referring to the elaborate display and perhaps how tasty he foresees it to be. “And all cause of KOKO,” the basketball player concludes, turning the camera towards Khloe.