Busty Kendall Jenner Sports Nipple Bearing Top & Major Camel Toe

Wednesday the 22-year-old model that always manages to make simple look chic, was spotted grabbing coffee the morning after her date with her boyfriend Blake.

The KUWTK star wore a green button neck long sleeve shirt and button-fly high waist jeans with trendy white booties.

The model’s ribbed green shirt was see-through enough to show off her nipple-bearing pad-less bra and tease at her slim midriff, while her jeans showed off a bit of a camel toe.

The model topped of the low-key look with wide framed shades and a Louis Vuitton handbag. She wore her hair in a high bun, showing off her money making face.