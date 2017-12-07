STAR Pays for Scoops!

Busty Kendall Jenner Sports Nipple Bearing Top & Major Camel Toe

Kendall Jenner has been looking amazing lately. She’s officially the world’s highest paid model—racking in an estimated $22 million dollars over the past year, dating one of the hottest NBA stars Blake Griffin, and soon she will be an aunt to three new baby Kar-Jenners.
Wednesday the 22-year-old model that always manages to make simple look chic, was spotted grabbing coffee the morning after her date with her boyfriend Blake.
The KUWTK star wore a green button neck long sleeve shirt and button-fly high waist jeans with trendy white booties.
The model’s ribbed green shirt was see-through enough to show off her nipple-bearing pad-less bra and tease at her slim midriff, while her jeans showed off a bit of a camel toe.
The model topped of the low-key look with wide framed shades and a Louis Vuitton handbag. She wore her hair in a high bun, showing off her money making face.
However while things are going great for Kenny, her L.A. Clippers star is recovering from a knee injury.
Blake suffered a sprained MCL during a collision with Austin Rivers last week and is now expected to miss around 2 months.

