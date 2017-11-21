Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Move over Gisele Bundchen, there’s a new girl in town!

It was just revealed that Kendall Jenner is officially the world’s highest paid model, dethroning her predecessor who spent fifteen years at the top spot.

Coming in at number one this year, according to the annual Forbes list, is Kendall, who raked in an estimated $22 million dollars over the past year!

This includes work she has done with Adidas, Estee Lauder as well as boasting an impressive Instagram following (85 million) that allows her to spread a ton of advertisements that aid in her hefty bank account.

After fifteen years at the top, Gisele slides down to the number two spot, earning $17.5 million dollars. Her branding goes beyond modeling, as she has inked deals with Vita Coco and Smirnoff.

Chrissy Teigen should be smiling as she comes in at number 3! She pulled in $13.5 million dollars over a 12-month period.

Legendary Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima takes the number four spot with earnings of $10.5 million.

The battle of the Hadid sisters has a winner in the finances category, and its big sis Gigi!

She takes the number 5 spot with an estimated $9.5 million dollars whereas her younger sibling Bella pulled in $6 million to land at number 9.