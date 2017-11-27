Kris Jenner Compares Daughters’ Pregnancies To A ‘Faucet’ That Won’t Turn Off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Kris Jenner just confirm Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancies?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager shocked fans this Sunday evening when she spoke out about her many grandkids during an episode of her hit show.

“One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas — and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids,” she said.“It never seems to end, which is exciting.”

As the family gathered for a sweet Christmas dinner, everyone went around saying what they were thankful for.

Kim Kardashian – who is expecting a baby girl via surrogate – said “I don’t know if I’m thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby. And I’m thankful that we have family here!”

Khloe – who is also reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – added “I think I’m thankful for having so many different generations here. I think it’s so cool.”

To fans’ disappointment, pregnant Kylie didn’t address her baby rumors, but she did take the time to thank her mom for all that she does. “I don’t know what I would do without you,” she said.

To that, a teary-eyed Kris replied: “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby.

And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids]. It’s truly the meaning of life.”