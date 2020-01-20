Kelly Ripa No Longer Drinks Alcohol Since Ryan Seacrest Joined ‘Live’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Ripa stopped drinking alcohol. The 49-year-old made the confession during the Monday, January 20 episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan.

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest were discussing the news, including a report that there was a downtick in wine sales in America in 2019. “They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” the former soap star said.

“Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market,” she continued. Kelly added, “I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip.”

Kelly didn’t say why she decided to stop, but Ryan, 45, joked, “I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?” She added, “Exactly … It’s amazing.” If Kelly did quit when Ryan joined in 2017, that means she’s been sober for almost three years.