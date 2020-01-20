Kelly Ripa No Longer Drinks Alcohol Since Ryan Seacrest Joined ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa stopped drinking alcohol. The 49-year-old made the confession during the Monday, January 20 episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan.
Kelly and Ryan Seacrest were discussing the news, including a report that there was a downtick in wine sales in America in 2019. “They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” the former soap star said.
“Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market,” she continued. Kelly added, “I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip.”
Kelly didn’t say why she decided to stop, but Ryan, 45, joked, “I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?” She added, “Exactly … It’s amazing.” If Kelly did quit when Ryan joined in 2017, that means she’s been sober for almost three years.
Ryan recently made headlines for an embarrassing fall
during an episode of Live
. During the first half of the show, the hosting duo were doing the daily trivia segment. When balloons fell from the ceiling, he leaned back to catch one.
But the American Idol judge leaned back too far, fell out of his chair and hit the floor. Kelly yelled, “Oh my god” and jumped off her chair to help him, but thankfully he was fine and kept filming the episode.
Later in the day, he posted the clip to Instagram and captioned it, “First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs....”
“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” Kelly explained. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!”
“So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye,” she said.
Kelly added, “There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving.’”
