Kelly Ripa Thought Her Son Was Being ‘Dramatic’ After He Broke His Nose

Kelly Ripa admitted to making a mistake with her 16-year-old son, Joaquin. When he broke his nose during a wrestling match, she didn’t realize he was actually injured and thought he was just being “dramatic.”
The Live With Kelly & Ryan host posted photos of her son after his match on Instagram. In one, Joaquin was getting ready to hit the mat. In another, he posed with his friends after the match with cotton inside his nostrils.
She wrote in the caption, “You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose. #mayorscup #wrestlers #wrestlerslife.”
Kelly told the whole story on Live on Wednesday, January 22. She explained that he “took a knee to the nose” during his match, but that he’s “fine.”
But she didn’t realize how bad his injury was when it happened. “From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye,” Kelly explained. “I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, and sometimes your eye — it won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK, Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ … And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’”
She said he was covering his face and being very “dramatic.”
Kelly joked, “I guess the doctor looks at him and says, ‘Put two tampons up there and call me in the morning,’ and then they continue the match.” She added, “I don't think they tell the kids that they're sticking tampons up their nose, until I ruined it.”
“She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan ‘cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program,” Kelly said.
“But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates,” the host explained. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”
Kelly and Mark, 48, “shut down that debit card account she had,” she said and told Lola to use her meal plan.
