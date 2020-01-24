Kelly Ripa Thought Her Son Was Being ‘Dramatic’ After He Broke His Nose

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Ripa admitted to making a mistake with her 16-year-old son, Joaquin. When he broke his nose during a wrestling match, she didn’t realize he was actually injured and thought he was just being “dramatic.”

The Live With Kelly & Ryan host posted photos of her son after his match on Instagram. In one, Joaquin was getting ready to hit the mat. In another, he posed with his friends after the match with cotton inside his nostrils.

She wrote in the caption, “You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose. #mayorscup #wrestlers #wrestlerslife.”

Kelly told the whole story on Live on Wednesday, January 22. She explained that he “took a knee to the nose” during his match, but that he’s “fine.”

But she didn’t realize how bad his injury was when it happened. “From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye,” Kelly explained. “I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, and sometimes your eye — it won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK, Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ … And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’”