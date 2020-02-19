Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Quit Drinking

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelly Ripa is opening up about the real reason why she quit drinking. The Live With Kelly And Ryan host surprised fans when she made the admission about her change in drinking habits in January 2020. At the time, her cohost Ryan Seacrest said her decision to get sober coincided with him joining the show.

Kelly, 49, set the record straight on Wednesday, February 19. “It’s so funny. I did one of those crazy like ‘Sober Septembers,’ although it was like March, and I did it for a month and I felt great,” she told People Now.

The mom of three continued, “I liked the way I felt. I liked the way I sort of looked,” and gestured to her face.

Kelly said, “And I was like, ‘I think I’m just gonna stick with it. And that was sort of it. There was no real [reason].”

“I know Ryan likes to blame himself for the wine industry having a surplus,” she joked. “But I really just felt better.”