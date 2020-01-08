Ryan Seacrest Falls Off His Chair On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Seacrest had an eventful morning on Tuesday, January 7. During the episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the TV host fell off his chair and hit the ground hard!

Ryan, 45, and Kelly Ripa, 49, were doing the show’s daily trivia segment. During that portion of the show, a festive prize wheel comes out and the pair call an at-home viewer to answer a question and win a prize.

On Tuesday, the prize wheel was accompanied by golden balloons falling from the ceiling. Ryan tried to catch one. But the American Idol host leaned too far back as he stretched his arms and his chair started to tip over. It slid out from beneath him and he hit the floor.

Kelly yelled, “Oh my god!” when she realized what was happening and the audience gasped. She rose from her chair to help Ryan, who thankfully was laughing over his spill. A crew member also came out to make sure everything was OK.