Ryan Seacrest Falls Off His Chair On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest had an eventful morning on Tuesday, January 7. During the episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the TV host fell off his chair and hit the ground hard!
Ryan, 45, and Kelly Ripa, 49, were doing the show’s daily trivia segment. During that portion of the show, a festive prize wheel comes out and the pair call an at-home viewer to answer a question and win a prize.
On Tuesday, the prize wheel was accompanied by golden balloons falling from the ceiling. Ryan tried to catch one. But the American Idol host leaned too far back as he stretched his arms and his chair started to tip over. It slid out from beneath him and he hit the floor.
Kelly yelled, “Oh my god!” when she realized what was happening and the audience gasped. She rose from her chair to help Ryan, who thankfully was laughing over his spill. A crew member also came out to make sure everything was OK.
“Oh my gosh, he’s fine,” Kelly declared as she helped Ryan stand up.
Ryan grabbed the gold balloon that caused the chaos and announced, “I got it!”
The host also made fun of himself on Instagram
, where he posted a clip of his fall. He captioned it, “First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs....”
Ryan added Live to his busy hosting schedule in 2017. Last week, he hosted Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, which he’s done every year since 2005.
“How’s my home?” the actress asked him on the carpet. She explained for viewers, “You bought your home from Ellen and Portia [de Rossi] and it was a home that I always coveted and she kept, basically giving a lot of blank.”
Ryan invited her to come visit whenever she wanted, but revealed he no longer had a poker table that Jennifer had liked so much.
