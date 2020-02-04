Jon Gosselin Says Son Collin Isn’t In Contact With Kate Or His Other Siblings

“I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle,” Jon said about the legal battle since the former couple split in 2009. “I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her.”
“I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there's a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon explained. “So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle...I just didn't give up, I'm still not gonna give up.”
Jon claimed that their legal agreement leaves the decision of custody up to the kids. Four of the sextuplets — Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden — live with Kate. Twins Cara and Mady, 19, are legally adults but they lived with their mother before they left for college.
Jon said the relationship between his eight kids isn’t great. “Right now, it's very tumultuous, pretty much, because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There's contact between Hannah and the other siblings,” he said.
Jon claimed he’s gone through nine attorneys and estimated he’s spent $1.3 million in legal fees.
