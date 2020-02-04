Star Magazine logo

Jon and Collin Gosselin

Sad

Jon Gosselin Says Son Collin Isn’t In Contact With Kate Or His Other Siblings

Jon has custody of Collin and his sister Hannah.

Jon and Collin Gosselin

Credit: Jon Gosselin / Instagram

Jon Gosselin is opening up about the “tumultuous” relationships between him and ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight kids. He revealed in a new interview that son Collin, 15, isn’t in contact with the siblings he doesn’t live with or Kate, 44.

Jon, 42, spoke about the difficult situation during an interview with the YouTube channel First Class Fatherhood. Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah, two of the sextuplets.

“I've been going to court for 12 years, so it's not an easy battle,” Jon said about the legal battle since the former couple split in 2009. “I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back. When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her.”
Jon claimed he’s gone through nine attorneys and estimated he’s spent $1.3 million in legal fees.
I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no contact with him, so there's a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon explained. “So, I ended up with two, there could be more that come, so I have no idea. But, I mean, it's a long battle...I just didn't give up, I'm still not gonna give up.”
Jon claimed that their legal agreement leaves the decision of custody up to the kids. Four of the sextuplets — Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden — live with Kate. Twins Cara and Mady, 19, are legally adults but they lived with their mother before they left for college.
Jon said the relationship between his eight kids isn’t great. “Right now, it's very tumultuous, pretty much, because there's no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There's contact between Hannah and the other siblings,” he said.
“So, the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation,” Jon said. Before he got custody of Collin in 2018, Collin was living in a treatment facility to deal with his “behavioral issues.” Jon accused her of “mentally torturing” Collin.
In December 2019, Kate was found in contempt of court for filming the kids for her new reality show. TLC terminated their relationship with her.
