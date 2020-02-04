Jon Gosselin Says Son Collin Isn’t In Contact With Kate Or His Other Siblings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Gosselin is opening up about the “tumultuous” relationships between him and ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight kids. He revealed in a new interview that son Collin, 15, isn’t in contact with the siblings he doesn’t live with or Kate, 44.

Jon, 42, spoke about the difficult situation during an interview with the YouTube channel First Class Fatherhood. Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah, two of the sextuplets.