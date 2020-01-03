Kate Gosselin Confesses TLC Terminated Her Amid Legal Battle With Jon Over Filming

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kate Gosselin told a judge that TLC terminated their relationship with her. The revelation came during a court hearing in which Kate, 44, was found in contempt for violating a court order about filming her kids for the network.

RadarOnline.com broke the news of Kate’s split from the network. Kate and Jon, 42, were both in court in Pennsylvania on December 19. During the hearing, it was revealed that Kate had defied the judge’s order about getting proper permits before filming her kids.

Four of the former couple’s kids — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15 — appeared on camera during Kate’s 2019 show Kate Plus Date. Their appearance violated the rules the judge had previously laid out.