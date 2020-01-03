Star Magazine logo

Kate Gosselin

News

Kate Gosselin Confesses TLC Terminated Her Amid Legal Battle With Jon Over Filming

The reality star was planning a show about her dating life.

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin told a judge that TLC terminated their relationship with her. The revelation came during a court hearing in which Kate, 44, was found in contempt for violating a court order about filming her kids for the network.

RadarOnline.com broke the news of Kate’s split from the network. Kate and Jon, 42, were both in court in Pennsylvania on December 19. During the hearing, it was revealed that Kate had defied the judge’s order about getting proper permits before filming her kids.

Four of the former couple’s kids — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15 — appeared on camera during Kate’s 2019 show Kate Plus Date. Their appearance violated the rules the judge had previously laid out.

She was ordered to pay $1,500 in legal costs to Jon and the judge laid more conditions on future filming. But a source told Radar, “Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her.”
Radar reached out to TLC and Kate’s lawyer for comment, but they did not respond.
In 2018, Jon obtained full custody of Hannah and Collin, both 15. Twins Mady and Cara, 19, are both legally adults and attend college. Because of that, Kate was not in contempt for letting them appear on camera.
Jon lives with Hannah, Collin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad in Pennsylvania.
Kate, Jon and their kids were the stars of two one-hour specials after the births of the sextuplets. Then, Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered in 2007.
The couple split two years later and the show rebranded as Kate Plus 8, starring Kate and the kids. It aired sporadically until 2017.
Kate Plus Date aired in 2019, with plans for more episodes.
