RadarOnline.com broke the news of Kate’s split from the network. Kate and Jon, 42, were both in court in Pennsylvania on December 19. During the hearing, it was revealed that Kate had defied the judge’s order about getting proper permits before filming her kids.
Four of the former couple’s kids — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15 — appeared on camera during Kate’s 2019 show Kate Plus Date. Their appearance violated the rules the judge had previously laid out.
Kate Gosselin Confesses TLC Terminated Her Amid Legal Battle With Jon Over Filming
She was ordered to pay $1,500 in legal costs to Jon and the judge laid more conditions on future filming. But a source told Radar, “Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her.”
She was ordered to pay $1,500 in legal costs to Jon and the judge laid more conditions on future filming. But a source told Radar, “Kate stated in court that TLC has terminated their relationship with her.”
Radar reached out to TLC and Kate’s lawyer for comment, but they did not respond.