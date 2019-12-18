Report: Kate Gosselin Found In Contempt Of Court For Filming Kids Without Jon’s Permission

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kate Gosselin faces another roadblock in her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Jon. According to a new report, the Kate Plus 8 star, 44, has been found in contempt of court for filming her underage kids for her new TLC show. That goes against a legal order Jon, 42, obtained that said she had to notify him before doing so.

Kate has been ordered to pay $1,500 to Jon in legal fees. She also purportedly still owes him $25,000 in legal feeds because of a previous court battle over filming.

The original order said that Kate and TLC could film the kids as long as Jon were provided with a filming schedule. But this never happened. In October, the network aired a Kate Plus 8 special that featured six of the eight kids.

The issue was the appearance of 15-year-olds Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah in the footage. Mady and Cara are now 19 and legally adults, so they get to choose if they want to be filmed. The other two sextuplets — Hannah and Collin — live with Jon and were not involved with filming at all.