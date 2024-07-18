TLC star Jon Gosselin sends warning to Alec Baldwin about his reality show: ‘Don’t do it’

Former TLC star Jon Gosselin has a message for Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin as they embark on their own reality show.

While talking with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of doing another reality show, Gosselin is urging Alec and Hilaria not to step into the world of reality.

Although Gosselin said he would consider having another reality show, so long as he has producing and editing control, he told Alec and Hilaria “don’t do it,” when it comes to their TLC show expecting to premiere in 2025.

“I say don’t do it. Only because you’ve already made it,” Gosselin explained. “You’re like an amazing award winning actor.”

“I did it for the money in the beginning because I didn’t know how I was going to support my family,” Gosselin said candidly. “I just don’t understand. Sometimes I have regrets because they didn’t sign the contract, I signed the contract. So they didn’t have a choice,” Gosselin said of his eight children.

Hannah, one of Jon’s daughters, also had some sage advice for Alec and Hilaria, who have seven young children of their own. “Just make sure your kids are okay and happy if that’s what they want to do.”

“Obviously it’s their choice, … but look out for your kids,” Hannah continued. “It’s a crazy world.”

As Alec and Hilaria announced on Instagram, they will soon be starring in their very own reality show.

The show, coming in 2025, will air on TLC.

“Home is where we love to be the most,” Alec said in the announcement video as it flashed between clips of their loud and full New York City home.

The video began with the couple sharing that they had an “announcement to make.” Alec jokingly responded saying “good God no,” worried Hilaria was about to say she is pregnant again.

“No we are done having kids,” Hilaria reassured him. “This is about our show.”

“We are inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy.”

Alec and Hilaria are parents to seven young kids. Alec also has an adult daughter, Ireland, from a previous relationship.

